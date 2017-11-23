Hollywood man accused in pit bull’s fatal stabbing faces judge

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida man accused of stabbing his pit bull 37 times before stuffing him in a suitcase and leaving him to die faced a judge on Thursday.

Thirty-one-year-old Brendan Evans appeared in a Broward County court in connection to the death of his dog Ollie.

“Mr. Evans, you are charged with causing cruelty or death, pain and suffering to an animal,” said the circuit judge.

Evans’ bond was set at $100,000.

According to Hollywood Police, after weeks and hundreds of tips, DNA found in the suitcase linked Evans to the brutal attack that happened in October along the 1900 block of Lee Street in Hollywood.

Area residents were disturbed by the charges. “I might have been his next victim,” said Rafael Portales.

After days of suffering, those stab wounds would eventually lead to Ollie’s death. At the time the canine was found, a police spokesperson called this the most horrific animal cruelty case the department had ever investigated.

“Creepy, living so close,” said Portales.

With the help of search warrants, police were given more insight into the mind and home of the accused animal abuser.

“Could he have done it to a human being? That’s what we were afraid of,” said one area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Police found items like dried blood, fur, frozen rats, cat paws, fecal matter and frozen urine.

“I don’t see how a human being could do that to animals, to anything that has a heartbeat,” said Portales.

Neighbors expressed disgust at knowing someone so close who could be so cruel. “He’s a dangerous person,” said Portales. “He should be allowed on the streets.”

As a memorial made for Ollie continues to grow, neighbors hope his accused killer receives the punishment he deserves.

“You don’t need people like that around here,” said Portales. “It’s a very cruel thing that he did. Very cruel.”

