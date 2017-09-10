The City of Hollywood has issued a mandatory boil water alert for all residents, Sunday, after a significant water main break.

According to officials, the city’s water treatment plant experienced a significant drop in pressure, an indication of a water main rupture. As a result, officials advised all property owners to boil their water for drinking purposes until further notice.

Officials urged residents to bring to a boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, and to let it continue boiling for one minute.

As soon as weather conditions allow, crews will work to identify and isolate the damaged line and begin repairs.

