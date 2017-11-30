Hollywood Hills High teacher to be fired amid allegations of sexual relationship with student

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Hills High School teacher is going to be without a job after he was accused of having sex with one of his students.

Dirk Hilyard, 53, a former teacher and soccer coach, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in 2015.

Since the discovery of the relationship, Hilyard has been reassigned to a position away from students.

“It really disgusts all the students and you shouldn’t be treating a student like that,” said student Miley Gmach. “I just feel like people like that shouldn’t belong in school and it’s good that he’s not here anymore.”

The school board said Hilyard was seen in the classroom alone with the student under suspicious circumstances several times.

The district also said Hilyard and the student traveled to Naples together and shared a hotel room.

Parents dropping their kids off at the high school, Thursday morning, expressed their concern.

“It’s kind of ridiculous, man,” said parent Joseph Balado. “I mean for a teacher to go and be with a student, that’s crazy how the community has become.”

The superintendent for Broward County Schools recommended that Hilyard be formally fired at the school board’s next meeting on Tuesday.

