Hollywood Hills High School on lockdown after threat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Hills High School has been placed on lockdown, Wednesday morning.

An increased police presence was seen at the campus, located at 5400 Stirling Road in Hollywood.

Officials have confirmed this was a social media threat that was shared on Twitter.

The school remains on what they call a “Code Yellow.”

Police have not identified who made the threat on Twitter.

