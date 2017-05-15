Hollywood elementary school evacuated due to gas leak

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood elementary school was temporarily evacuated, Monday morning, after a gas leak.

According to officials, a gas leak took place inside of Sheridan Hills Elementary, near Thomas Street and North 52nd Avenue, just before 9 a.m. The school was evacuated.

Hazmat teams were reportedly on the scene to cap the gas leak and, shortly afterwards, allowed students and staff back inside the school.

