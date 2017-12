HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Officers delivered gifts donated by businesses and residents to nearly 100 families in their city.

#ToyDelivery success 💯💯 thx to everyone who donated awesome gifts for deserving children. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GSlqq4D2zd — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) December 23, 2017

Meanwhile, other officers from the department went room to room at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, talking to the young patients and handing out presents.

