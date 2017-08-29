Hollywood considers renaming streets named after Confederate generals

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A final decision is expected Wednesday regarding three controversial street signs in Hollywood.

Forrest, Lee and Hood streets are all named after confederate generals from the Civil War.

Plus, Nathan Bedford Forrest was the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

Residents now agree it’s time for the streets to be renamed.

“We’re gonna show that Hollywood is on the same movement to take down the symbols of hate,” said Carlos Valnera of the Black Lives Matter Broward Alliance.

Valnera went door-to-door Tuesday to remind supporters to attend Wednesday’s meeting and voice their opinions.

“There’s no Hitler Lane. You understand what I’m saying?” said Gerome King, who wants the signs taken down.

Back in June, when Hollywood city commissioners first considered the matter, groups from both sides of the issue protested at city hall.

There was shouting, but overall, the protests were non-violent.

That wasn’t the case in Charlottesville earlier this month, when protests of the removal of a confederate statue turned deadly, and a 32-year-old woman was killed.

Hollywood Police said they’ll be on alert Wednesday.

“In light of what happened in Charlottesville, we are aware that this type of topic can be volatile, can potentially be violent.”

Those behind Save Our Streets said they too want a peaceful protest at city hall.

They said keeping the street names is about history.

“We are not that type of group — we are very peaceful, we live here on these streets, and we just don’t want them changed,” said one Save Our Streets member.

