Hollywood body shop fire damages multiple cars

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A body shop in Hollywood caught fire, damaging several cars inside.

Officials said the blaze sparked at Automotive Repair and Body Shop, located near Rodman Street and Southwest 58th Avenue, Monday morning.

Crews battled the flames, but by that time, they had already caused major damage to multiple cars.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

