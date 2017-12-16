HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Has your your precious pet been naughty or nice this year?

The VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital didn’t play favorites when they hosted a free photo shoot with Santa, Saturday.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes stood in line alongside their owners for the chance to meet jolly Old St. Nick at the facility located along the 2800 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The photogenic pups were all given a chance to sit on Santa’s lap, as well as share what they want for Christmas, of course.

