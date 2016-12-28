Hit-and-run victim pleads for public’s help finding driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly three weeks after being dragged by a hit-and-run, the victim still cannot get out of his hospital bed, but he is speaking out, hoping that someone will come forward with information about the driver who struck him.

Roger Eklund has had multiple surgeries since a black truck struck him, Dec. 9, and dragged him for nearly a block. The 64-year-old painter said he was riding his bicycle in a bike lane along U.S. 1 and Northwest Fifth Street that night, on his way to his sister’s house.

“I’m right next to the tire going, ‘Man,'” Eklund told 7News. “That was a wake up call. I just remember bits and pieces of it.”

The car shattered several of Eklund’s bones and left him with road rash.

“My pubic bone, pelvic bone, both ankles are broken and multiple contusions,” Eklund said.

A witness told Fort Lauderdale Police that the driver initially slowed down after hitting Eklund, then sped off, turning down Northeast Fourth Street.

Eklund and his sister, Teri Forero, hope that he will be back on his feet soon and police will find the driver responsible.

“Someone needs to own up,” Forero said. “They could have killed my brother. Thank God they didn’t.”

“Somebody hurt me, and they shouldn’t have done it,” Eklund said. “Just need to find this cat.”

Forero hasn’t left his side since the violent crash.

“If you have kind of conscious, any sense of God, how would you feel if somebody did this to your family member?” Forero asked. “How could you live with yourself knowing you did that? I could never. I could never.”

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

