Hit-and-run in Miami leaves 1 injured

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run accident left one man injured.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Police responded to the scene, located near Northwest 37th Avenue and Fourth Street, at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was not responsive when units arrived, but is now conscious. He also suffered a broken arm.

According to police on the scene, officers are searching for a white BMW SUV.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

