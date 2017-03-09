Hit-and-run in Miami Gardens leads to police involved shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating an overnight police involved shooting in Miami Gardens.

According to officials, it all started shortly after midnight, Thursday, along Northwest 175th Street and 32nd Avenue. Police said they were in the area serving a warrant for an attempted murder, when they went to assist in a hit-and-run down the street.

Upon their arrival, the grey Chevy Impala took off, said police.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez said when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, two of the subjects came out and started shooting at the officers. This led to an exchange of gunfire in the area of Northwest 171st Terrace and 29th Place in Miami Gardens.

“When they attempted to stop that vehicle, there was the subjects, one of the subjects came out of the vehicle shooting at the officer,” said Perez. “There was a shootout, an exchange of gunfire between two of our plain clothes detectives and a subject.”

The vehicle finally came to a stop at an Exxon Mobil gas station in the area of Northwest 170th Street and 27th Avenue. One of three suspects was struck by bullets and transported to a nearby hospital.

The other two suspects were taken into custody.

“Right now we’re still investigating,” said Perez. “It is an evolving situation right now. The subject that was struck is at the hospital.”

The suspects have been identified by police as Christopher Goa, Demetrius Walker and Wently Fenalon.

No officers were injured in the shoot-out. However, the officers unmarked vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets.

“Luckily these officers were not struck, but it’s evident by the condition of their vehicle, the way the windows are all blown out and everything else–it’s evident that they took a lot of gunfire from individuals.”

The Florida Department of law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

