Hit-and-run driver runs over woman in Tamarac, family says

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida mother was left bloodied and bruised after, her family said, the driver who rear-ended her car in Tamarac ran her over, then dragged her several feet, Monday morning.

WARNING: The video accompanying this story includes graphic content. Viewer discretion advised.

Dash-cam video shows a dark blue Hyundai sedan peeling off from the shoulder of the road, near Southgate Boulevard and Northwest 100th Avenue. Seconds later, the vehicle is seen running over the woman, and the force of the impact causes her body to be dragged. She is seen coming to rest a few feet away from where she was hit.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place near Riverside Elementary School.

The victim’s 9-year-old son, Jin Xian Han, told 7News his mother was taking him to school. “She doesn’t want me to get [there] late, and then the car bumped into us,” he said.

Han said his mother got out of their car to write down the other driver’s information. “When she got out, she said, ‘I’m going to call 911,’ and then the car just wants to leave, and they ran over my mom,” he said.

The boy is then seen in the footage running to his mother’s side. “When I saw she was getting run over, I cursed at her, ’cause I was so mad, so mad,” he said. “My heart was practically beating out of my chest. I saw that, I yelled, I kind of kicked open the door to get my mom.”

Han then contacted authorities. “I called 911 myself,” he said.

The 9-year-old then described what he saw when he approached his mother. “Blood everywhere on the floor, on the bridge, blood everywhere,” he said. “She was yelling ‘help.'”

Good Samaritans who saw the victim pulled over to offer help.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after and rushed the victim to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

While she recovers at the hospital, Han has a message for the woman who ran over his mother. “Don’t run over people, and just stay there until the cops [respond] and explain everything,” he said.

BSO detectives said they are investigating the accident but declined to go into more detail. They said they will have a full report on Tuesday.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

