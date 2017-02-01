Hit-and-run driver kills woman and dog; 2nd woman injured

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run driver in Davie killed a woman and a dog, Wednesday night, and injured another woman.

According to Davie Police, the driver fled the scene in the area of 8550 SW 18th St., after hitting and killing a woman in her 50s and injuring a second woman.

“The woman that was killed pushed the other woman out of the way,” said witness George Law.

The victim was walking her dog when she stopped to talk to a neighbor, police said, and a car heading eastbound struck them. The second woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses said there may have been two people in the car. However, they did not get a good look at them.

“They said that there is possibly a passenger. All they said was that there was a caucasian passenger,” said Davie Police Sgt. Pablo Casteneda.

Police closed the streets in the area while they investigated.

Police are looking for a dark car, black or dark blue, possibly a Toyota Corolla. “We had a police officer come to our driveway because we have a black car,” Law said.

“It’s very difficult, it’s very difficult, which is why we ask for the community’s help in this situation,” Casteneda said. “If anybody’s able to provide us with any video or surveillance that they have on their homes, that’s greatly helpful. If anybody has seen a similar car in the area, can give us a call and provide us with any information.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.