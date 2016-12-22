Hispanic American Firefighters, Miami Seaquarium host show for special needs students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some special needs students were treated to a special holiday show, Thursday.

The Hispanic American Firefighter’s Association teamed up with the Miami Seaquarium and Santa Claus to hold a party for 900 Miami-Dade students with special needs.

The children enjoyed the Flipper Dolphin Show and a meal before Santa passed out gifts to all of the children.

