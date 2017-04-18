Hilton Hotels hiring full-time work-from-home associates in 29 states, including Florida

(WSVN) - Want to go to work without ever changing out of your pajamas? Hilton Hotels is looking to hire representatives in 29 states to work remotely as reservation sales associates.

The positions are full-time, with pay starting at $9 an hour, plus incentives. The job posting says schedules are flexible, with operating hours between 9 a.m. and 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, including weekends and holidays.

Those hired qualify for a benefits package through the company, including discounted hotel rates for themselves, family, and friends.

“This is a challenging, yet rewarding role, so we’re looking for Team Members with excellent communication skills, a persuasive sales ability, and a world-class customer service mentality,” the job description says.

Qualified candidates should have at least one year of experience in customer service or sales. Hilton says the company will provide computers for those hired, but individuals must have a landline phone and high-speed wired internet.

To apply for the job, visit Hilton’s careers website.

