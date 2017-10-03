Hillary Clinton visits Fort Lauderdale on book tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hillary Clinton has made a South Florida stop on her book tour to talk about how she felt during the 2016 election.

Clinton is set to talk at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday night.

Although the event begins at 7 p.m., attendees already began to line up outside the building an hour prior.

In New York, the day after the election, on Nov. 9, 2016, Clinton expressed how she felt. “This loss hurts, but please, never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it,” she said.

Later, in excerpts of her new book “What Happened,” she read, “‘This is not OK,’ I thought. It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me.”

She’s slowly started getting back into public life after losing the presidential election.

During the final week of the campaign, Clinton spent some time in Broward County, and now she has returned in a big way to Fort Lauderdale for her Hillary Clinton Live tour.

“I was one of the attorneys in Dade County that monitored the voting booths for all the elections,” said Angie Angelis, who is attending the event.

Angelis and her friend Linda Palmer drove up from West Kendall, hoping to make a night of the talk.

“It’s always bittersweet,” Palmer said. “We really would have liked her to be the leader of this nation right now.”

It has been now close to a year since Clinton lost the election, but so many of her supporters then are still supporting her now.

