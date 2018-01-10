Hilarious video shows Italian grandmother attempting to use Google Home

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Voice-controlled speakers are meant to simplify your life, but it would appear the high-tech devices aren’t meant for everyone.

Fox 13 reports that a family in north Florida posted a hilarious video of their Italian grandmother attempting to use the new Google Home she received for Christmas.

Ben Actis says his grandmother Maria’s pronounced Italian accent made it difficult for the speaker to understand her requests.

“Hey Goo Goo” Maria can be heard saying as she tries to get the device to work.

After several attempts, the Google Home responded to a question about the weather, startling Maria.

“I’m scared, it’s a mystery. Oh my gosh!” she said as she jumped from her chair.

Ben said his girlfriend Becky gave his grandmother the Google Home as a present.

