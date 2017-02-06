Highway Patrol: 5 die in 3-vehicle crash in central Florida

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — Five people are dead following a three-vehicle crash in central Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says three people were also sent to the hospital Sunday after the crash at an intersection in Bunnell.

In a news release, the agency said the driver and four passengers died in a Mazda Tribune that attempted to turn onto U.S. Highway 1 in front of an oncoming vehicle.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The roads were closed for hours as an investigation continued.

