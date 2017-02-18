NEAR DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of high school football players came to the rescue of a young mother who was struck by a truck when she was crossing the street.

The young woman was walking with her daughter in a crosswalk when, witnesses said, the woman was hit by the truck.

“She tried to save her child,” said witness Anisha Holloway. “The kid was going and she pushed the kid out of the way. That’s why she got hit by the car.”

The woman’s husband and other young daughter saw it all happen from the other side of the street. “Her kids were terrified,” said Holloway.

At a nearby restaurant, one of the football players heard the frantic calls for help. “I jumped up, ran into the restaurant, grabbed all the other guys and said, ‘Hey, come here. This lady’s stuck under the truck and we got to help her.”

The football players said they lifted the truck off the woman . “I just grabbed the nearest part of the truck I could find and just lifted as hard as I could until my brother ripped her from under the car,” said Tripp Cannon.

“It was very difficult because there were people right there — tried to avoid them — and she did not look well at all,” said Andrew Cannon.

However, once the woman was out from under the truck, her condition improved.

“It took a minute, but she came to and she began speaking and was like, ‘What happened?’ And we said, ‘You just got hit by a car,'” Holloway said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The group of young men said they are grateful to have been nearby to help the woman. “Right place at the right time. There’s a reason for everything. Feels like a God moment, you know what I mean?” said one football player.

Police have not yet released the woman’s identity.

