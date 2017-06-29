Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescue construction worker from high rise

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters rescued a construction worker, Thursday morning, who was injured on the 12th floor of a high rise.

A construction worker was injured on the job just before 10 a.m. and was safely brought to the ground almost 45 minutes later.

7SkyForce HD was over the construction site, near 299 N. Federal Highway, where Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said they worked on safely bringing the worker down off the top floor of a building.

Fire rescue officials said the man suffered a back injury on the 12th floor of the building.

Firefighters said they used a tower crane to bring down the worker.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.