Hialeah teen stabbed after brawl at Wendy’s parking lot

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old has been hospitalized after he was stabbed during a brawl near a Wendy’s restaurant in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police are on the scene at a Wendy’s restaurant parking lot, along East 49th Street and Palm Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told officials that there was a large fight involving a group of high schoolers, which lead to the stabbing of the teen.

“Big fight. That’s what the witnesses are telling us,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby. “During the fight, an 18-year-old gets stabbed in the back. He’s stable. He was alert, conscious. He’s gonna be OK, but just as a precaution, we airlifted him to JMH.”

Zogby said they are in contact with the teen to hopefully find the person who stabbed him. “Now we’re getting information from him and from other witnesses, develop an identification for the other young man who fled the scene after he stabbed him,” he said. “We think he’s also a teenager, but we’re not sure yet.”

According to officials, the subject fled the scene after stabbing the victim, but they said there is usually a heavy student presence at the Wendy’s after school. “They come here all the time,” Zogby said. “The high school kids come here all the time. We’re right close to Hialeah High, and it’s OK. They come after school, and there’s no problems. Today, I guess, they decided to fight for some reason, and now we know how it ended up.”

Officials said the teen is expected to be OK.

