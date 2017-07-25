Hialeah Police search for armed carjackers

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two carjackers who, police said, stole a car from a woman in a Hialeah parking lot.

Surveillance video caught one of the men walking into a Home Depot near Southeast 12th Street and Ninth Court, on July 13, just before he and an accomplice allegedly ambushed a woman in the parking lot.

The armed crooks grabbed the victim’s keys and took off in her car.

One of the men in the surveillance video wore a distinctive pair of bright yellow shoes.

