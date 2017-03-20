Hialeah Police officer accused of corruption

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Police officer has been arrested on charges of corruption and identity fraud.

Officer Raul Castellon, 38, faces several charges including aggravated identity fraud and affecting commerce by extortion under color of official right.

Castellon is accused of accessing Florida’s drivers license database, taking screen shots of the information of multiple individuals and sending them to codefendant Neilin Gonzalez Diaz in exchange for gifts.

Castellon will face a judge Monday.

