Hialeah Police arrest suspect in armed GameStop robbery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in an armed robbery in Hialeah and a separate crime in Miami-Dade.

According to Hialeah Police, 28-year-old Kelvin Mejia was seen on camera entering a Hialeah GameStop, located at 961 E. 8th Ave., and pretending to shop until he was the last customer in the store.

Mejia then walked up to the cashier, police said, to pay for several items. The 28-year-old then pulled out a gun and walked around the counter, demanding money.

The victim, police said, left the register drawer open out of fear while Mejia grabbed all of the cash. He also stole multiple video games.

Police said Mejia fled in a black four-door vehicle but was found, Monday, after committing another crime in Miami-Dade County.

Police have charged him with armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and firearm use and display during a felony.

Mejia has several prior charges, including grand theft and burglary.

