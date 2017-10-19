Hialeah Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old boy in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Lyft driver was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy in Davie.

Police arrested 43-year-old Julio Perez in Hialeah, Wednesday evening.

According to Davie Police, Perez picked up the victim from his school and took him to his home in Davie on Tuesday afternoon. After he dropped the victim off, police said he returned approximately 10 minutes later and made his way into the home where he forced the boy to perform oral sex on him.

Before leaving, police said Perez offered to pick the victim up again, but the victim declined.

“As a parent, you have to be aware of what your children are doing,” said an officer. “We’re giving them this technology, we’re giving them the freedom to get home the way that they choose to. We have to be aware who they’re gonna be around and, like I said, do your due diligence on these transportation companies you hire.”

Lyft released a statement in response to the incident which reads, “We are horrified by these allegations. We deactivated the driver as soon as this was reported, and stand ready to support the passenger and his family. We are currently in contact with law enforcement and have offered our full assistance and cooperation.”

