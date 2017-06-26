Hialeah Fire Rescue dedicates street to fallen firefighter

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hialeah Fire Department held a special street dedication ceremony to honor a fallen firefighter.

Hialeah Fire Rescue honored Lt. Michael Wright, Monday.

Wright’s family and fellow firefighters gathered at his old station to commemorate his legacy.

The city named West 25th Street, near West Eighth Avenue, Michael Wright Way.

Wright’s family was honored to see the dedication.

“I am so grateful that the council thought enough to do that for my son,” said Delma Wright.

“Just driving down that road, when you see his name, it’ll be nice to see,” said Wright’s son, Corey.

Wright lost his battle with cancer in 2016. He was the first African-American firefighter to be hired by the City of Hialeah.

