Hialeah chiropractic assistant charged with battery after woman claims abuse

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is startled and shaken after, she says, a chiropractic assistant crossed the line at a health clinic in Hialeah.

The creepy and concerning claims landed the therapist behind bars. Now, his alleged victim is talking to just one station.

The 38-year-old woman sat down with 7News, but asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

She said she was was violated repeatedly when she came for physical therapy at Ceda Health, located on East 49th Street near Eighth Avenue, beginning on Sept. 5.

“He literally, you know, unzipped himself, pulled out his penis, and he rubbed it on me and put it on my hand,” said the woman.

Jorge Aguayo was arrested on Monday. He faces charges of battery and indecent exposure.

“He’s a total predator,” said the alleged victim.

She told 7News she went to Ceda because she was in a bad car accident. She could barely move, and the doctor prescribed physical therapy.

But she said Aguayo got too physical during the first session, after he told her to take off her clothes.

“He touched my breasts, he touched my buttocks, and he was rubbing himself on me,” said the woman.

She said Aguayo told her he had to use his hands. “I went to a medical facility looking for medical help, and this happens to me?” asked the woman.

The patient said, when she went back to Ceda and worked with other therapists, it was a different story.

“It was totally and completely different,” said the woman. “They didn’t ask me to take my clothes off, they didn’t touch me, they did the whole treatment with machines.”

She said her last run-in with Aguayo did more damage that any car wreck ever could.

According to the arrest report, during this visit, while the she was lying face down on the bed, “The defendant then placed his hard penis in her left palm.”

“This is so embarrassing,” said the woman. “It’s like I was feeling that it was my fault and all of these things, so that’s why I didn’t… I just came home and I cried. I didn’t sleep for a week.”

She said she finally went to police because the managers at Ceda didn’t do anything when she reported it.

During one of the incidents, she said, another employee saw some of Aguayo’s bad behavior.

“And she said, ‘Oye, what’s going on? Why are you so close to her?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, no, because the doctor told me to,'” described the woman.

According to the arrest report, over the course of the investigation, police tried to speak with the managers and possible witnesses at Ceda. However, “They were uncooperative and refused to speak to detectives.”

While Aguayo waits for his day in court, his accuser had a message for him. “I hope you learned a lesson from this and that you don’t ever do this again to anyone else,” said the woman.

7News reached out to the managers at Ceda Health, but has received no response.

