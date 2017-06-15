Hialeah 19-year-old accused of sexual battery on young girls

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man has been arrested after he was accused of sexual battery on two girls.

Hialeah Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Rodriguez, after he was accused of several alarming charges involving an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, Rodriguez and the victims went swimming in a nearby pool. While swimming, Rodriguez allegedly inappropriately touched the girls above their swimsuits, exposed himself and forcibly kissed them.

Police said the two girls were able to get away and eventually fled home.

Investigators said Rodriguez knew the girls through family friends.

Rodriguez was later arrested and, according to the police report, admitted to the crime.

Rodriguez has been charged with sexual battery, exhibition on a child and molestation on a child.

