Here are the best “donut deals” for National Doughnut Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Want to be the most popular person in your office this Friday? Bring in some doughnuts, in honor of National Doughnut Day!

Stores across the country are offering discounts and freebies to celebrate the tasty “holiday,” which happens each year on the first Friday of June.

Here are some spots where you can score some doughnut deals:

Salty Donut: The popular Miami bakery will be giving away free doughnuts to the first 100 customers in line.

Mojo Donuts: The first 250 customers in line (at their Miami location only) will score a free treat.

Krispy Kreme: No strings attached here! Customers can get one free doughnut of their choice at any location (limit one per customer).

Dunkin’ Donuts: Run on Dunkin’ with a free doughnut when you purchase any beverage.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

Cumberland Farms: Customers can get a free treat from 5-10 a.m. at any of the chain’s concept stores with the purchase of any Chill Zone, Hyperfreeze, hot or iced coffee, tea, or cappuccino. For more information, click here.

