VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Some members of 7’s family joined hundreds of concerned South Floridians as they hit the pavement for an important cause, Saturday afternoon.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund’s “One Walk” took place on Virgina Key. The event raised donations to benefit research of a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

For participant Patty Fermin, it’s a cause that hits close to home. “We have a lot of children in our family that suffer from diabetes,” she said. “It’s hereditary, and we jyst really want to make a difference in helping them get funding and helping them get whatever they need to get better.”

Some familiar faces were in attendance. Investigative reporter Patrick Fraser and the team behind 7News’ “Help Me Howard” showed their support at the walk.

Fraser thanked those who chipped in. “We raised $8,000 to help find a cure for juvenile diabetes. Thank all of you,” he said. It was great, It was fun raising money, it was fun walking, and one day we’re gonna find a cure, and thats really gonna be fun,” he said.

As of Saturday night, “One Walk” has raised more than $290,000.

