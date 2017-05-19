Help Me Howard legal expert makes Lung Force Luncheon appearance

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Howard Finkelstein made an appearance at a luncheon for a good cause.

Finkelstein served as Master of Ceremonies at the American Lung Association’s annual Lung Force Luncheon.

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

His mom even made a grand appearance and walked in the fashion show.

The luncheon was designed to raise needed funds for research against lung cancer.

