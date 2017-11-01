Heightened concerns, security on Lincoln Road after NYC terror attack

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday afternoon’s bike path terror attack in New York City has put other cities around the world on high alert, and Miami Beach was no exception.

Thousands descended on Lincoln Road Mall to celebrate Halloween, South Beach style. “Crazy, it’s crazy,” said reveler Mervey Ergin.

But ghouls and goblins weren’t the only thing striking fear in those looking for a few tricks and treats. The terror on their minds was all too real, as tourists told 7News.

“We weren’t going to come here. We didn’t want to bring the kids because of that,” said Chloe Loughman, who flew to South Florida from Ireland.

Authorities said the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a crowded bike path near the World Trade Center memorial while behind the wheel of a rented pickup truck. Police said eight people were killed and 11 others sustained serious injuries.

The violent act hitting too close to home for many parents in Miami-Dade County. “It’s the kind of thing that makes you nervous, right?” said Ursula Garcia. “So unpredictable, unfortunately.”

The heavy police presence along Lincoln Road helped to keep revelers’ fears at bay. “We always tailor our security to major events that happen throughout our nation, especially throughout the world,” said Miami Beach Police Officer William Collado.

But many trick-or-treaters remained on edge about the what-ifs for this popular pedestrian destination.”It’s really scary and, like, nowhere is safe right now,” said Ergin. “It could happen anywhere, you know.”

Tuesday’s attack is the latest in a growing list. On July 14, 2016, 86 people were killed and 458 others were injured after a man Behind the wheel of a truck, drove into a crowd of thousands celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France.

Five months later, on Dec. 19, 12 people were killed and 56 others were injured in a truck attack at the popular Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany.

Westminster Bridge in London was the setting for yet another attack, on March 22. Authorities said six people were killed and 49 others were injured after a man drove a car into pedestrians before crashing into the gates outside of the Houses of Parliament.

On June 3, three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing eight people and injuring dozens of others.

And on Aug. 17, more than a dozen were killed and more than 100 were injured when a van plowed into the crowd in the popular La Rambla plaza in Barcelona.

After the Spain attack, the City of Miami Beach installed protective concrete barriers at both ends of Lincoln road, at Alton Road and Washington Avenue.

However, that didn’t stop a car from getting in Oct. 6. Cellphone video captured the driver, who was dropping off a stroller, slowly rolling along the walkway.

The incident raised security concerns from Miami Beach residents worried that more wasn’t being done to secure the site.

Police did not take any chances for Halloween, closing all access streets to cars approaching Lincoln Road.

“There are so many police officers. They have the barricades up; every street is blocked,” said area resident Sandy Ruiz. “I feel safe, and I’m just having a good time.”

