(WSVN) - After Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, many organizations are working to gather supplies for the island. Hecny is one of the many organization accepting donations for Puerto Rico. Below is a list of locations accepting supplies.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Ana G Mendez

15201 NW 79th Ct

Miami Lakes

Albizu University Doral

2173 Nw 99Th Avenue

doral

Regus

950 South Pine Island Road A-150

Tile Emporium

3030 NW 79th Ave.

Doral

Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center

9500 NW 41st ST, Suite 1000

Doral

Sergio’s

All Locations

South Miami Psychology Group

3081 Salzedo Street Suite 202

Coral Gables

Walmart

– Tamarac

– Deerfield Beach

– Homestead

– Miami (6991 SW 8th St)

– 2 Coral Springs Locations

– Dania Beach

– Plantation

– Pompano Beach

– Davie

– 2 Hialeah Locations

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR THESE LOCATIONS:

Hency Group

1904 NW 82nd Ave.

Doral

Wynwood at Mana

318 NW 23rd St

