Hebrew Academy holds toy drive at Hollywood synagogue

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school is collecting toys for some special families, just in time for the holidays.

Hebrew Academy in Miami Beach is holding a toy drive over the next couple of weeks. Parents and student volunteers will then personally distribute each toy to Chai Lifeline families.

Sunday’s collection took place at Young Israel of Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale, located at Stirling Road and Southwest 33rd Street in Hollywood.

