Heavy rains cause flooding concerns for Miami Beach business owners

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - With last week’s downpour still fresh in the minds of many Miami Beach residents and business owners, a bout of rain Thursday caused concern for many afraid of a repeat scenario.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Emily poured down on parts of South Florida, Aug. 1. However, Miami Beach was one area that saw significant amounts of flooding.

More rain came Thursday, causing traffic delays and a flood advisory issued for parts of Broward County. By 10:05 a.m., 3.36 inches of rain had fallen in Fort Lauderdale, setting a new record.

While the majority of Thursday’s rains hit Broward, many Miami Beach residents still kept an eye on the forecast and on the pumps, which are supposed to kick in for protection from flood waters.

As of noon, Thursday, the pumps were not needed to drain any flood waters. However, with more rain forecast to come in the afternoon, many hope the pumps will not be needed.

