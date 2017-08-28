Heavy rains cause extensive flooding in Broward cities

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Incessant downpours in parts of South Florida caused streets and roadways in several Broward County cities to flood, Monday.

The torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in Miramar. “Chaos, panic. I mean, it’s terrible,” said area resident Pedro Lapica.

The flooding caused cars to stall, creating even more traffic challenges for motorists.

Lapica shot cellphone video of a BMW SUV becoming stuck in the middle of a flooded street. “And this guy is going to be stuck, for sure,” he is heard saying in the video.

That driver was forced to leave his vehicle deserted along Island Drive. The street was shut down shortly after.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Broward County after fast-moving storm clouds dumped several inches of water in the area over a short period of time. That warning expired at 9 p.m.

“I wish Miramar city [officials] would do something about this, soon,” said Lapica.

Parts of Pembroke Pines were also swamped, just off Southwest Eighth Street, near 68th Avenue.

Neighbors said the water started rising over the weekend, and they’ve watched it creep closer to their front doors.

“When I want to pick up my kids from the bus, you know, they have to take the other way to the side,” said area resident Lauri Cortez.

Copious rainfall also hit Hollywood. Police took pictures of the submerged streets.

7News cameras captured drivers taking it slow near Johnson Street and 52nd Avenue.

And, as neighbors in Miramar wait for the water to go down, many said they’re counting their blessings.

Lapica said the flooding is a minor inconvenience, especially when compared to what’s happening in other parts of the country. “It could be a lot worse. I feel sorry for those people in Texas, I really do,” he said.

Officials said they do not know when Island Drive will reopen to traffic.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.