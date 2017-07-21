Heavy rains across South Florida cause road closures, ceiling collapse

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies opened up above South Florida on Friday, causing road closures in Miami-Dade County and the partial collapse of a ceiling at a home in Lauderhill.

In Miami-Dade, the northbound ramp connecting the Palmetto Expressway to Interstate 75 was shut down due to flooding.

Just before noon, Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the affected home along the 1700 block of Northwest 56th Avenue. Crews found a large amount of rain water coming down through the ceiling, which had collapsed in parts.

Officials have deemed the home to be uninhabitable. Four adults and four children have been displaced.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.