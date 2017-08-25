MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has announced that they will be closed for the rest of the day Friday due to inclimate weather, just one of many effects of the heavy rains hitting South Florida.

The zoo announced the decision in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Due to inclimate weather, Zoo Miami is now closed for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/eqSejD6Jib — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) August 25, 2017

Other business have also taken precautions to prepare for potential flooding from the severe downpour.

Businesses in Miami Beach could be seen using sandbags to prepare for potential flooding from the weather.

The rain also extends to Broward, where a flood advisory was issued until 3:30 p.m.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows heavy rains in Pompano Beach.

The soggy weather is expected to last through the weekend.

