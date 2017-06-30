Heavy June rains wipe out drought conditions across Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Heavy rains throughout the month of June have wiped out drought conditions across Florida.

According to a Tampa Bay Times report , the U.S. Drought Monitor determined that severe and “abnormally dry” drought conditions afflicted large swaths of the state by the end of May.

A new drought monitor map of Florida released Thursday showed no dry conditions anywhere in the state.

Drinking water supplier Tampa Bay Water said June’s rains dramatically reduced daily water consumption across the region and returned most rivers to normal levels.

According to the National Weather Service, 7.65 inches of rain fell this month at Tampa International Airport, compared to 1.48 inches throughout the month of May.

State officials said over 390 square miles (1,010 square kilometers) were burned in roughly 2,500 wildfires during the drought.

