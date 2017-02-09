Heavy fog affects South Florida highway commuters, airports

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians were greeted with heavy fog, Thursday morning.

Highway and roadway traffic was affected for hours. Visibility was as low as zero, causing drivers to be more cautious than normal.

Flights coming into Miami International Airport were not able to land, opting to land at Palm Beach International Airport.

The fog is excepted to begin breaking up by 9 a.m.

