Headstones vandalized at NW Miami-Dade pet cemetery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after headstones at a pet cemetery were vandalized.

According to the Humane Society, an unknown number of people vandalized headstones at Humane Society’s Oaklawn Pet Cemetery, located at Northwest 95th Street and 21st Avenue.

Sam Matter and his family are some of the people who buried their beloved family pets in the cemetery. “It’s like anything else,” he said. “You want to put them some place where you feel they’d be happy, and that you can come see them and visit them when necessary, when you feel like it, and this is what it was supposed to be.”

When the Matters visited Thursday, they discovered cracked and broken headstones. Some were also knocked over while others were moved out of place.

“This is a pet cemetery. What’s the purpose here? What do they gain? What sort of thrill do they get out of it?” asked Matter, confused.

The Matters called the police when they discovered the vandalism.

“It’s hard to say when this might have happened, but we’re taking it very seriously and if it was vandalism, I sincerely hope that they get caught,” said Laurie Hoffman of the Greater Miami Humane Society.

The Humane Society said they are working with some companies to repair the headstones.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

