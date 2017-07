FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat units were called to the scene of a leaky situation in Fort Lauderdale.

A dump truck lost one of its gas tanks along East Las Olas Boulevard and Southeast 16th Avenue, spilling roughly 20 gallons of fuel into a storm drain.

Public works crews were called to mitigate the situation, and no one was hurt.

