Hazmat crews respond to gas line puncture in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews were on the scene of a hazmat situation after a gas line was punctured.

A construction crew accidentally punctured the natural gas line near Indian Trace and North Park Drive in Weston, Monday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, nearby businesses were evacuated due to the closeness of the leak, but residential neighborhoods were unaffected.

Traffic has been rerouted as hazmat teams work to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

