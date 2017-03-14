Haulover Marine Center opens after $25 million renovation

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters and city officials cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Haulover Marine Center, Tuesday, at Haulover Beach Park.

The $25 million renovation project features a new boat launch, a bait and tackle shop and a storage building that can hold hundreds of boats and personal watercraft. The storage building is built to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.

The renovation also brought upgrades to the parking with more lighting and more spaces for marina and beach visitors.

