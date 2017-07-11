Haulover Beach shark attack victim speaks out

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A victim of a shark attack on Haulover Beach spoke to 7News, Tuesday.

Before Sunday afternoon, there were only 15 recorded shark attacks in Miami-Dade coastal waters. Forty-four-year-old Elvin Lanza suffered injuries as a result of the attack and had to be hospitalized.

He was sent home Monday night.

Lanza said he was swimming in the waters off Haulover Beach when he heard that there was a shark in the water. When he tried to swim back to shore, the shark sunk its teeth onto Lanza’s legs.

Lanza received at least 21 stitches as a result of the bite, which officials believe to have been from a bull shark.

“Now, I’m very lucky,” said Lanza. “I’m here. For me, it’s good.”

For more of our interview with Lanza, tune in to 7News in the afternoon.

