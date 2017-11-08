Hard Rock Stadium D-SNAP event reaches capacity

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Food for Florida Event being held at Hard Rock Stadium has reached full capacity, as hundreds of people lined up to receive food assistance.

Wednesday saw multiple people lined up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami-Dade and the BB&T Center in Broward looking to receive food assistance.

However, just before 2:30 p.m., officials closed the lines at Hard Rock Stadium after they reached capacity. Officials said those already in line will be helped, but anyone else will be asked to come back Thursday.

Officials recommend residents pre-register online and that they bring identification, their Social Security number and date of birth of everyone in their household.

To pre-register online for the Food for Florida program, go to www.myflfamilies.com/fff.

