Hammer-wielding man robs Hollywood CVS Pharmacy

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who apparently held up a drugstore with a hammer in Hollywood.

Police released surveillance images of that man, who robbed a CVS Pharmacy along Stirling and North Park Road, on June 16.

According to officials, the crook stormed in and jumped over the counter before taking off with cash from the register.

They said he entered the store earlier in the evening to make a purchase but returned around 4:30 a.m. with the hammer.

He fled the scene on foot.

If you recognize him, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-HELP. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

