FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Police have made an arrest in the case of a man who was gunned down in front of his own children.

Hallandale Beach have charged 23-year-old Michael Gardner with the murder of 38-year-old Ollie Mingo.

Mingo was driving with his two daughters in May, on Northwest Seventh Street in Hallandale Beach when the group stopped to watch a street performance. That’s when someone opened fire on their car. Mingo was shot and died at the scene.

Mingo’s daughters were not injured.

Mingo’s family said he had no enemies, and believe he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“They watched a performance, Michael started to drive off, they decide to come back around and watch for a little bit more, as they drove off, shots were fired at the car,” said a family member of Mingo’s in May. “A bullet missed the 14-year-old by less than an inch.”

Gardner was arrested, Wednesday night and appeared before a judge, Thursday. He now faces first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.