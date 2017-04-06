Hallandale High School on code-red lockdown

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There is currently a code-red lockdown at Hallandale High School in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the school, located at 720 N.W. 9th Avenue, after police said they may have found a gun on campus. It is unclear how they found the gun, and why exactly the school is still on code-red, more than an hour after it was ordered.

According to nearby residents, someone brought a gun to school and tried to hide it. Once school officials found out, they called the police and immediately put the school on lockdown, at 11:45 a.m.

Students on Twitter were posting that the school was locked down on a code-red before the official announcement.

Parents were already on the scene, since Thursday is early release day at the high school, which means students were scheduled to be dismissed at 12 p.m.

However, with a code red lockdown, students and teachers must remain inside their classrooms until it is lifted.

Parents and carpools now have to wait in the dismissal line outside of the school until they are notified that it has been lifted.

Hallandale Beach Police are currently investigating.

